For the first time ever, a flight from the United States will take you directly to an "awe-inspiring" European country. And you won't have to leave the Hudson Valley!

Stewart International Airport is expanding its international flight service.

Flights From Stewart Airport To Faroe Islands

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey just announced the "nation’s first-ever nonstop service to the Faroe Islands."

The territory of Denmark is known for its incredible nature and eco-tourism.

Atlantic Airways will fly weekly between New York Stewart International Airport and Vágar, the sole airport on the Faroe Islands.

"Known for its awe-inspiring landscapes and eco-tourism, the Faroe Islands are not easily accessible from the United States due to the Danish territory’s remote location in the North Atlantic Ocean and historically limited air service. Vágar Airport serves the territorial capital of Tórshavn, which is also its largest city," the Port Authority stated.

Weekly Flights Starting In August

Torshavn

Seasonal weekly service will be available from August 22 through October 4.

Atlantic Airways plans to fly from Stewart to Vágar on Wednesdays with flights back to Stewart on Tuesdays.

“The Port Authority remains committed to offering greater connectivity to more destinations from New York Stewart International Airport,” Chairman Kevin O’Toole said. “The airport’s connection to vibrant new international destinations continues to cement the Port District’s status as a gateway to and from the rest of the world and provides new economic opportunities for the Hudson Valley region. We anticipate that Atlantic Airways’ new service will bring in more tourism dollars while creating new local jobs."

Tickets Should Go On Sale In A Few Days

Tickets are expected to go on sale on May 15, 2023. The flights will be approximately six hours in length.

Places To Visit - Faroe Islands

“Offering nonstop service to the Faroe Islands is a historic first not just for New York Stewart, but for the nation,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said.

