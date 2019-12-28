17-Year-Old Driver Hit 3 Pedestrians in Beacon, Police Say

A 17-year-old struck three people with his car in Beacon and then fled the scene, City of Beacon police said in a press release issued Tuesday. On Monday, Dec. 23 at 4PM, police and emergency medical service personnel responded to the intersection of Route 9D and Main Street.

Three pedestrians had been struck at the start of Downtown Beacon's business district, which has two prominent crosswalks in close proximity and sees a lot of foot and vehicular traffic at that particular intersection.

The driver fled the scene after the accident, police say. The three pedestrians were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police charged a 17-year-old boy following their investigation into the crash. His name has been withheld because of his age.