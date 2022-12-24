Many unexpected things can go down on the rock and metal stage, but when you see these musicians live, you're assured to be entertained with words along with music. It's 13 Kings of Stage Banter.

The most famous king of stage banter is arguably KISS guitarist/vocalist Paul Stanley, who comes to the stage with an energy like the most charismatic preacher. During stage raps where you'll likely hear the word "People!", Stanley keeps the rock 'n' roll mood going between songs with some of music's most beloved banter.

Other energy-driven titans like Twisted Sister's Dee Snider and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl make the list too, displaying a comfort level onstage that any performer would kill for. We also get into the comedic aspect of stage banter and the undisputed masters of hilarity, Steel Panther. Half their live show is side-splitting banter, so to leave the foursome out would be a crime.

Some of these musicians are tough to put your finger on, like Tool's Maynard James Keenan, who likes to get deeply into character during select shows, only to hide in the shadows barely to be seen other nights. Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell goes on some pretty out-there rants, but that's not too different from Parry offstage.

Check out these 13 Kings of Stage Banter in the Loud List below!

13 Kings of Stage Banter