11 ‘Bucket List’ Places to Visit in the Hudson Valley

A number of locations in the Hudson Valley made a list of "bucket list" places to visit in New York.

NYUP recently posted an Upstate New York bucket list: 50 Places to visit in 2021. The website ranked 50 attractions in "Upstate New York" for any "first-time visitor or longtime resident in Upstate New York to seek out."

The highest-ranked attraction in the Hudson Valley is the Walkway Over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie. NYUP calls the Walkway Over the Hudson "One of Upstate’s greatest man-made wonders."

Pratt Rock in Ulster County which has been called, “New York’s Mount Rushmore” ranked fifth, according to the website.

Below are the "Bucket List" attractions from the Hudson Valley that made the list:

2. Walkway Over the Hudson (Poughkeepsie; Dutchess County)

5. Pratt Rock (Prattsville; Greene County)

11. Opus 40 (Saugerties; Ulster County)

12. Rondout Area (Kingston; Ulster County)

24. Olana (Hudson; Columbia County)

34. United States Military Academy (West Point; Orange County)

37. Franklin D. Roosevelt Home and Grave (Hyde Park; Dutchess County)

45. Point Lookout (East Windham; Greene County)

46. World’s Largest Kaleidoscope (Mount Tremper; Ulster County)

48. Woodstock Concert Site (Bethel; Sullivan County)

49. Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome (Rhinebeck; Dutchess County)

The number 1 "Bucket List" attraction according to NYUP is Tibbetts Point Lighthouse in Cape Vincent. The 58-foot tall historic lighthouse in Jefferson County is where the St. Lawrence River joins Lake Ontario. It was built in 1854 and is said to offer amazing sunsets.

Officials with NYUP.com told Hudson Valley Post in an email the website classifies "Upstate New York" as anything north of Rockland County.

