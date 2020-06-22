1 Teen Murdered, 1 Stabbed on Poughkeepsie Street

A 16-year-old male was shot and killed while another was stabbed in the back Saturday night in the City of Poughkeepsie, police announced.

Police received a call at 10:38 p.m. on June 20 for a report of a person stabbed in the area of Mill Street. When authorities arrived, they found one 16-year-old male shot and another of the same age stabbed in the back, police said.

The shooting victim was taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The stabbing victim was taken to Vassar Brothers Medical Center with a serious but non-life-threatening stab wound.

During an investigation, the stabbing victim told police he and the shooting victim were walking in the area of North Bridge and Charles streets when he felt himself get stabbed in the back, police said. He then ran toward a house and heard several gunshots, police said. The stabbing victim returned shortly after the incident and found his friend shot, but could not identify the suspects. This was the second of two shootings in the City of Poughkeepsie on Saturday. In the early hours of Friday morning, a woman leaving a Cottage Street gathering was shot in the hand in her car and her passenger was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.