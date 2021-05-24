1 Killed on Stunning Hudson Valley Road Featured in Commercials

One person was killed in an accident on a famous Hudson Valley road known for its curves and breathtaking views.

On Saturday around 4 p.m., members from the Sparrowbush Fire District were dispatched to a motorcycle accident on NY Rte 97 in the Hawks Nest Section just outside Port Jervis. 911 was advising units of multiple calls for the accident, where the motorcycle collided with the wall.

The driver of the motorcycle was believed to be seriously injured, unconscious, not responding and the motorcycle on fire.

First responders arrived on the scene but, unfortunately, the motorcyclist succumbed to the injuries sustained, officials say. The age, name, gender and hometown of the driver haven't been released.

Members from the Sparrowbush Fire District remained on the scene to help keep the highway closed so New York State Police could reconstruct the accident and do their investigation. The highway was closed for about four hours.

Hawks Nest is a very popular road for motorcyclists. The snake-like route along the Deleware River offers breathtaking views and has been featured in many car commercials, according to I Love New York.

Hawk's Nest is a scenic location just outside Port Jervis. It gets its name because hawks nest in the area. In April, a truck nearly drove off the mountain. Those photos are below:

