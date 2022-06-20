1 Killed, 2 Wounded After Shooting at Poughkeepsie, NY Grocery

A shooting at a Hudson Valley grocery killed one Dutchess County man and left two others wounded.

On Saturday, June 18, City of Poughkeepsie 911 called the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department reporting a shooting at 386 Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie. Casa Blanca Grocery is located at 386 Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, according to Google.

Man Fatally Shot Outside Poughkeepsie, New York Grocery

Responded officers found a 27-year-old man from the City of Poughkeepsie who was shot multiple times, police say. He was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital where he died of his wounds.

Police have not released the man's name.

Two Others Shot Near Dutchess County, New York Grocery

A short time later, a second victim, a 31-year-old City of Poughkeepsie resident, arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The unnamed man underwent surgery and is expected to live, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

A short time later, a third victim, a 40-year-old man from the City of Poughkeepsie, was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He is also expected to live, police say.

City of Poughkeepsie Police Seek Witnesses

Police say there were many witnesses at the scene, but none would speak with police.

"There were multiple witnesses at the scene, none of whom were inclined to give a statement as to what they had witnessed. Anyone who is inclined to assist us with our investigation should call 845-451-7577," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release.

