1 Dead: Tractor-Trailer Drives Off New York State Overpass, Crushes Vehicle

We've learned more information about a terrifying accident in the Lower Hudson Valley. A tractor-trailer fell off an overpass and crushed a car below.

Last Wednesday, New York State Police began investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer that occurred on I-287 (Cross Westchester Expressway) in the town of Harrison, Westchester County.

New York State Police investigate fatal crash on I-287 in Westchester County

CBS New York/YouTube CBS New York/YouTube loading...

On Jan. 18, around 10:20 a.m., a tractor-trailer was on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when the driver lost control and flipped over the guide rail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes, police say.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was pronounced dead on the scene. An occupant from an involved vehicle on I-287 was taken to the hospital.

All westbound lanes of I-287 are closed at Exit 9, and the left lane is closed eastbound. Traffic diversions are in place.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Update: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In Lower Hudson Valley Crash

CBS New York/YouTube CBS New York/YouTube loading...

In an update, New York State Police identified the people involved in the crash.

State Police identified the deceased tractor-trailer driver as Nathan L. Montalvo, 42 of Guilford, CT.

The injured motorist is identified as 37-year-old Aris Guerrero of West Hempstead, New York.

Guerrero was transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. His condition was not released.

New York State Police Seek Help

CBS New York/YouTube CBS New York/YouTube loading...

Did You Know? You Are Breaking The Law If You Warm Up Car in New York State

The crash remains under investigation, and the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to please contact Investigator Hettinger at (914) 769-2600.

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.

Video from the scene can be seen below:

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.