1 Dead Building ‘Luxury Waterfront Community’ In Hudson Valley

The person responsible for a man's death while building a "Luxury Waterfront Community' in the Hudson Valley was sentenced.

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today New Jersey developer was sentenced in connection to the death of a Dutchess County construction worker.

General Contractor And Real Estate Developer Sentenced For Worker Death On Construction Site In Dutchess County

Google Google loading...

Onekey LLC, a New Jersey construction company, and Finbar O'Neil pleaded guilty in February to violating OSHA regulations resulting in the death of a construction worker in Poughkeepsie, New York.

O'Neil, 57, of Paramus, New Jersey was sentenced to three months in prison.

OneKey was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay a $218,417 fine

“Onekey, a construction company, and its principal, Finbar O’Neill, endangered the safety of their workers by willfully disregarding regulations and taking shortcuts to sidestep their safety obligations. This conduct led to the tragic death of a worker on a construction site," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

What Happened In Poughkeepsie, New York

Google Google loading...

In 2017, OneKey and O'Neil implemented a soil compaction plan at a construction site at 1 Dutchess Avenue in Poughkeepsie. The soil compaction plan involved piling large quantities of dirt, called “surcharges,” on top of the sites of three future buildings.

One Dutchess, a "Luxury Waterfront Community," is now located at 1 Dutchess Avenue in Poughkeepsie

An engineering firm designed a plan for the use of the surcharges. However, the company did not follow the plan.

"Instead, they built a wall to hold back one of the surcharges, so workers could get started on the buildings next to it. ONEKEY and O’Neill did not consult with any qualified person to see if the wall could withstand the weight to be placed on it by the surcharge," the Southern District of New York states.

Google Google loading...

With others working next to the wall, OneKey kept using construction machinery to add dirt to the surcharge pressing up against the wall.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The people working near the wall were not warned about the dangers it created, officials say.

On August 3, 2017, workers complained that construction machines were driving on top of the surcharge, adding dirt to it.

The wall collapsed later that day. As the wall fell, a victim ran away but he couldn't get away in time and was killed.

In addition to the prison term, O'Neil was sentenced to one year of supervised release.

8 Items That Are Illegal to Throw in the Trash in New York

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley

Massive World-Class Dinosaur Theme Park Planned For Hudson Valley Another Hudson Valley hometown is in the running to be the site of a massive world-class dinosaur theme park.

Where The Hudson Valley Is Gaining, Losing Residents Most of the Hudson Valley is gaining new residents. How many residents has your county gained or lost?