World’s Biggest Pizza Company Unveils Amazing Feature In New York

The largest pizza company in the world just announced a cool new feature that's going to make it even easier to feast on pizza.

Domino's Pizza just introduced a new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere.

Domino's Pizza Introduces Pinpoint Delivery

Dominos Pizza Files To Go Public

The largest pizza company in the world is introducing Domino's Pinpoint Deliver. Now you can order pizza delivery without needing an address.

"Domino's is proud to be the first quick-service restaurant brand in the U.S. to deliver food to customers with the drop of a pin," Domino's senior vice president – chief digital officer Christopher Thomas-Moore said. "We're always striving to make customers' experiences even better and more convenient, and Domino's Pinpoint Delivery does exactly that."

The pizza chain is launching "anywhere" delivery on its app, which will allow you to order food by dropping a pin.

How Does It Work?

Domino's says its anywhere delivery service is easy to use. You simply need to download the Domino's app, select Domino's Pinpoint Delivery, drop a pin on the map, and get pizza delivered virtually anywhere!

"With Domino's Pinpoint Delivery, customers can receive their order at a countless number of dynamically created hyper-local spots without a typical address. Domino's Pinpoint Delivery allows customers to track their order with Domino's Tracker®, see their driver's GPS location, view an estimated time of arrival and receive text alerts about their delivery. Domino's will also alert customers when their delivery expert arrives at the pickup spot, at which time they can activate a visual signal on their phone, which will help the driver spot them," the company states in a press release.

Get Pizza Delivered To You In New York State Without Being Home

Domino's is the first quick-service restaurant brand in the U.S. to deliver food to customers with the drop of a pin, officials say.

You'll be able to order food while at the beach, park, sporting event or even when you're waiting in a long line.

"Domino's has a long history of innovating dating back to 1960," Thomas-Moore said. "Delivery innovation is at the core of who we are, so we're thrilled to give customers a new delivery option by allowing them to receive their order nearly anywhere, with the drop of a pin. No address? No problem."

