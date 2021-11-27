Woman Nearly Kills Elderly Hudson Valley Man She Married For Citizenship

A woman admitted she tried to kill an elderly Hudson Valley man she married to illegally obtain citizenship.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Jamaican woman who married a New Rochelle senior to illegally obtain a U.S. citizenship and then slit his wrist with a straight razor pled guilty to attempted murder.

Olivia Raimo, 30, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, a felony. According to her plea agreement, she will be sentenced to 15 years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision.

On January 24, 2020, while in the victim’s New Rochelle home, Raimo pushed the 74-year-old victim, wedging him between the toilet seat and a wall, and then slit his wrist with a straight razor. The victim’s home health aide arrived at the home during the incident but was refused entry by Raimo.

The aide, who did not know or recognize the woman, called the New Rochelle Police Department. Police entered the home after they heard the victim screaming from the bathroom.

The victim was transported to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx, where he underwent two surgeries to reattach the tendons in his arm. The attack resulted in the victim losing all function in his hand, police say.

The incident happened after Raimo and the victim, who married in 2017, met with an attorney to prepare for an interview with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to demonstrate their marriage was legitimate.

During the meeting, they were informed that they would have a hard time passing their marriage interview, officials say.

Raimo is scheduled to be sentenced on January 13, 2022.

