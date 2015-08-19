With Hess Leaving, Here’s How to Get Your Toy Trucks

While the Hudson Valley mourns the loss of their Hess gas stations one question remains. What will become of the beloved Hess toy trucks?

The Hess Truck lives on, however you won't be able to buy one at Speedway.

Last December the Hess Toy Truck turned 50 years old. In 1964 Hess released a tanker trailer that was a kid-sized replica of the company’s first truck. Working headlights and taillights were a novelty for the time and made the Hess Toy Truck an instant success. Since then it has become one of the most popular holiday gift items, capturing 10 percent of the annual toy truck market.

There are many toy enthusiasts in the Hudson Valley who boast about having a Hess Toy Truck from each year in their collection. But with Speedway now taking control of all Hess Express locations in the area, collectors have been wondering what would become of the yearly holiday tradition.

Well, fear not. The Hess Truck lives on, however you won't be able to buy one at Speedway. The new 2015 Hess Truck will be available starting in November on the Hess Toy Truck online store. You won't be able to purchase the toy at gas stations or any other physical location. Instead, orders will be shipped directly from the website.

Toy collectors can breathe a sigh of relief that the Hess Truck will continue to live on long after all of the Hess stations have closed down. The only challenge will be to explain to the grandkids what a "Hess" is.