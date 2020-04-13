Win Digital Downloads of 10 Classic Rock Albums
These are stressful times, and we could all use a little musical escape. That's why we've teamed up with Rhino records to give a WPDH listener digital downloads to 10 of our favorite classic rock albums. From now through Sunday, May 31 at 5PM, you can enter through the form below in your WPDH app for a chance to win downloads of 10 full classic rock albums.
The albums included in this prize pack are:
- Alice Cooper - Billion Dollar Babies
- Bad Company
- The Cars
- The Doors - Morrison Hotel
- Fleetwood Mac - Rumours
- Foreigner 4
- Led Zeppelin IV
- Stone Temple Pilots - Purple
- Van Halen - 1984
- ZZ Top - Eliminator
