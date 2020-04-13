Win Digital Downloads of 10 Classic Rock Albums

These are stressful times, and we could all use a little musical escape. That's why we've teamed up with Rhino records to give a WPDH listener digital downloads to 10 of our favorite classic rock albums. From now through Sunday, May 31 at 5PM, you can enter through the form below in your WPDH app for a chance to win downloads of 10 full classic rock albums.

The albums included in this prize pack are:

Alice Cooper - Billion Dollar Babies

Bad Company

The Cars

The Doors - Morrison Hotel

Fleetwood Mac - Rumours

Foreigner 4

Led Zeppelin IV

Stone Temple Pilots - Purple

Van Halen - 1984

ZZ Top - Eliminator

Don't have the WPDH app? Download it today to stream the home of rock and roll wherever you go (even if it's just your kitchen for awhile).