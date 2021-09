Ready To Win $10,000? Here’s What You Need To Do Right Now

Get ready to get those bills paid, presents purchased, or go on a shopping spree. Your chance to win cash -- up to $10,000 -- is right here on 101.5 WPDH! Your chance to change your life is right now.

Listen to us weekdays for code words. There are 10 of them (yes, 10!) every weekday, so get ready to spend some extra time with us over the next few weeks.

When you hear a code word, enter it below. You could be one of two, $1,000 cash winners for the day.

Once the contest wraps up on Oct. 15, one person will be announced as the winner of $10,000.

Will it be you? The more code words you enter, the more chances you'll have to nab that cash.

DOWNLOAD THE 101.5 WPDH APP NOW so you can listen for those code words everywhere you go.

Think about what $10,000 would do for you. It just might be yours.

Listen to Boris and Robyn and all day, every weekday, for the code words and good luck!

*This is a multi-market promotion. Promotion ends October 15, 2021. Codes are only valid until 11:59 p.m. local time the day they're given out but can be entered in any order. Enter just one code in each box and spell the words correctly for a valid entry. Check out the full terms and conditions below.