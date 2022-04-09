Wild Pig Fatally Struck By Ambulance in Hudson Valley, New York

New York officials report there has been a huge surge in wild pig sightings in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol.

"DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Investigators are on the front lines each and every day protecting our natural resources by upholding New York's environmental laws and regulations and safeguarding public health," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

Among the new highlight items was a pig that was hit by an ambulance in the Hudson Valley.

Pig Struck by Ambulance - Sullivan County, NY

On March 16, ECO Parker responded to a report of a pig struck by an ambulance in the town of Fremont near the Pennsylvania border.

WARNING: Graphic Image Below

Officer Parker arrived at the location and found the pig, unfortunately, deceased on the side of the road.

Surge in Pig Sightings in New York

Officer Parker spoke to a nearby official who told him they have received several reports of pig sightings near the New York border the previous week.

Any sightings of wild pigs should be reported to DEC Dispatch at 1-844-DEC-ECOs (1-844-332-3267).

Pig Tested For Disease

Parker collected the pig and transported it to DEC's Division of Wildlife to conduct a pathology examination to identify the presence of any diseases.

"Test results showed the pig appeared to be healthy before it was struck but provided no information about its origins," the DEC states.

