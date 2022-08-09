Whitesnake Drops Out of Scorpions Tour Due to Health Issues

Whitesnake has pulled out of their upcoming tour dates with Scorpions because of singer David Coverdale's ongoing health issues.

Coverdale clarified the decision in a statement shared on the band's website: "It is with profound disappointment and a heavy heart that I must announce that Whitesnake will no longer be able to join the Scorpions on their U.S. and Canadian tour due to my continued treatment for a persistent upper-respiratory infection that affects my ability to perform. This includes the cancellation of our own headlining shows as well."

Scorpions posted their own announcement to social media: "We wanted to let you know that Whitesnake will no longer be joining us on our U.S. and Canadian Rock Believer Tour. Nothing is more important than our fans, and it was important to us that we keep the shows as scheduled. We wish Whitesnake all the best and look very much forward to seeing you and rocking with you all on tour along with [the Swedish rock band] Thundermother."

The tour is set to begin on Aug. 21 in Toronto, and end on Oct. 21 in Las Vegas.

Whitesnake was forced to cancel their own headlining shows back in June, while various band members dealt with medical related obstacles. "Unfortunately I have now been hit hard as well," Coverdale said at the time. "I started feeling a bit under the weather two days ago and was just diagnosed with an infection of the sinus and trachea. The doctor recommends five days of no singing and bed rest."

Whitesnake kicked off their farewell tour in May, and were scheduled to continue on Aug. 18. When the band might resume performing again remains unclear.

"I'm 70," Coverdale said in 2021. "It's a very physically challenging thing for me to do at the best of times. But it's very important for me to achieve completion and to express my appreciation and gratitude to all the people who've supported me for five decades, 50 years. It blows my mind – it really does."

Top 30 Glam Metal Albums There's nothing guilty about these pleasures.

Whitesnake Video Star Tawny Kitaen's Rock ‘n’ Roll History