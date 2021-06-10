Hear a New York Police Car’s Horn Beeping? Do This Immediately to Save a Life

If you ever happen to hear a parked police car's horn beeping you could save a life if you know this trick.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Albany County Sheriff K9's official Facebook page shared a helpful tip of what you should do if you hear a police car's horn beeping.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"Has anyone wondered what this means on our K9 vehicles? If the horn is beeping it means our heat alarm is going off," the Albany County Sheriff K9 wrote on Facebook.

When the car is parked and the horn goes off, this means a police K9 is in the car that is overheating. The car's windows roll down, but the dog is still in danger.

"Attention! Horn beeping dial 911," a sign on an Albany County Sheriff's Office patrol car reads.

Police say if you hear the horn beeping you should call 911 right away. This could save the K9's life.

"Sometimes our officers have to leave their K9’s in the car to handle a call," the Albany County Sheriff K9 adds. "Even with climate settings mechanical failures can still happen. If you hear the alarm, call 911. This could save our partners life!"

Try and remember this tip if you ever do come across a parked police car with its horn beeping because you could save a beloved dog's life!

Keep Reading:

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs:

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies