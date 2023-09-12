What rock band has sold the most albums? The answer is that it's one of the world's most respected and frequently heard rock bands — which makes complete sense, of course.

But in one illuminating data point, we also learn that it's not one of the artists who has sold more than 40 million copies of a single album worldwide.

In that category, we have bands such as AC/DC, Pink Floyd, and the Eagles. All three have sold 40 million copies or more of a solitary album — AC/DC with Back in Black, Pink Floyd With The Dark Side of the Moon, and the Eagles with Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975) and Hotel California each. But when considering total catalog sales all over the world, there's one rock act that trumps them all.

Any guesses? If you haven't figured it out by now — it's The Beatles. The Fab Four have sold the most music overall, which is not quite a shock since The Beatles were one of the most iconic and successful bands in music history.

READ MORE: Metallica Just Beat Taylor Swift for a New Stadium Record

But will any other rock band or artist ever meet or surpass The Beatles' overall selling success? It's something to consider, but it might never happen.

The Beatles Have Sold the Most

That's because, as of 2019, The Beatles have sold 600 million albums worldwide, as Classics Du Jour and several others have reported, with 183 million sold in the U.S. alone.

The Beatles Tbe Beatles (John Pratt, Getty Images) loading...

That's far and away the highest-selling rock band of all time. Not to mention, in other indicators of success, the four lads from Liverpool, England, also held the top five spots on the Billboard 100 in April 1964. (To wit, only two modern superstars have since matched that feat — Drake and Taylor Swift.)

One look at The Beatles' RIAA certification page will put their massive U.S. sales into focus. The band's silver and gold awards for albums and singles goes for pages and pages.

Has Anyone Approached Their Sales?

And as far as other artists even approaching The Beatles' echelon, only a few others have sold 250 million or more records worldwide — Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Queen, Madonna and Led Zeppelin.

How did The Beatles sell so much? Maybe it's because they were pioneers of the music industry, pushing the boundaries of rock and pop. They constantly evolved their sound, experimented with different genres and introduced innovative recording techniques. Of course, they also had the iconic songwriting partnership of John Lennon and Paul McCartney — still one of the world greatest songwriting duos.

But their cultural impact is probably the biggest reason why The Beatles were able to move so many units. The Beatles came around at a time in culture when a rock band as a collective unit was barely even a "thing." The Beatles literally showed the world, and every rocker who came after them, how a rock band works. Now, their music lives forever in every rock fan's heart.

Did you know The Beatles have sold the most albums out of any rock bands? Now you do.

The Beatles, "Hey Jude" (Music Video)