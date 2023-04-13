The 10 Best Places To Live In New York State
Three counties from the Hudson Valley are among the best places to live in all of New York State. Is your hometown's county considered one of the best in New York State?
On Wednesday, Hudson Valley Post highlighted the so-called Ten ‘Trashiest’ Hometowns In New York State. So today, we wanted to share some good news.
10 Best Counties To Live In New York State
Niche recently announced the "2023 Best Counties to Live in New York." The website notes it researches to make your search for places to call home easier.
"We analyze data so you don't have to," Niche states on it's website. "Our user reviews let you hear directly from families and students to give you an honest and holistic view."
Below is the full list:
Do you agree with the list?
Recently many spots in the Hudson Valley have been given some high praise including one town that was called a "special place on the Hudson" another an up-and-coming hotspot and another that was called "under the radar."
Methodology For Best Counties List
To craft its list, Niche researched data from the most recent U.S. Census. Niche-ranked places to live in New York on a number of factors including:
- Higher Education Rate: 15.0%
- Cost of Living: 12.5%
- Housing:12.5%
- Public Schools: 10.0%
- Diversity: 10.0%
- Family: 5.0%
Health & Fitness:5.0%
- Jobs: 5.0%
- Nightlife: 5.0%
- Outdoor Activities: 5.0%
- Commute: 5.0%
- Weather: 5.0%