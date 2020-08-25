WEATHER: Warm And Potentially Stormy Weather On the Way

Tuesday will bring a chance for heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon, as temperatures should hang around the mid to upper 80s. Things should cool off for a bit, as temps will fall to around 60 overnight.

Wednesday will be the week's best day by far, with breezy conditions and beautiful weather and highs in the upper 70s. Will the cooler weather last however? According to the forecast, not for long.

Highs Thursday will once again climb into the upper 80s, as a chance for rain and thunderstorms returns by the afternoon. Lows will fall into the mid 60s. Friday and Saturday will bring another chance for rain, as what will be the remnants of Hurricane Laura will affect the Hudson Valley and Northeast.

Have a great week!