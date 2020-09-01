WEATHER: Rainy and Warm, Cooler Towards the End of Week

Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid 70s. There will be a chance for off and on showers throughout the day. how long will the chance for rain last? Lows overnight will be in the mid 60s, with a chance for light showers.

Wednesday will be more of the same, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and a chance for showers late. Lows will be in upper 60s. Thursday will be warm, with highs in lower to mid 80s and mostly sunny skies. Lows will only reach 70.

Highs Friday will once again climb into the 80s, under partly cloudy skies. Then things cool off. Lows will fall into the 50s Friday night. with lower humidity. The weekend is looking beautiful, with highs in the 70s Saturday.