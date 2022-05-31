Watch Ringo Starr’s Band Play ‘Octopus’s Garden’ for First Time

Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band opened their latest North American tour at the Casino Rama in Orillia, ON, Canada with a set that featured Beatles song “Octopus’s Garden” for the first time.

It’s the 15th All-Starr road trip, with Toto’s Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay and the Average White Band’s Hamish Stuart among the group's lineup. The 24-song performance included classic tracks from each artist’s catalog and ended with a rousing rendition of the Beatles’ “With a Little Help From My Friends” that crossed into the Plastic Ono Band’s “Give Peace a Chance.”

Starr has performed “Octopus’s Garden” four times in the past, while he was touring with his Roundheads collective – once in 1998 and three times in 2005. He expressed his pleasure at returning it to his set, and even found himself laughing with joy when his colleagues joined in with harmonies. Video of the performance, along with a complete set list, can be found below.

Along with Starr and Beatles tracks, the show included Toto’s “Rosanna” and “Africa,” Winter’s “Free Ride” and “Frankenstein,” plus Hay’s Men at Work hit “Down Under.” The band has extended tour dates throughout the summer and fall, with the trek currently scheduled to end Oct. 20 in Mexico City.

Watch Ringo Starr’s ‘Octopus’s Garden’

Watch Ringo Starr’s ‘It Don’t Come Easy’

Watch Ringo Starr’s ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’

Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band, Casino Rama, 5/27

1. "Matchbox"

2. "It Don't Come Easy"

3. "What Goes On"

4. "Free Ride" (with Edgar Winter)

5. "Rosanna" (with Steve Lukather)

6. "Pick Up the Pieces" (with Hamish Stuart)

7. "Down Under" (with Colin Hay)

8. "Boys"

9. "I'm the Greatest"

10. "Yellow Submarine"

11. "Cut the Cake" (Hamish Stuart)

12. "Frankenstein" (Edgar Winter)

13. "Octopus's Garden"

14. "Back Off Boogaloo"

15. "Overkill" (with Colin Hay)

16. "Africa" (with Steve Lukather)

17. "Work to Do" (with Hamish Stuart)

18. "I Wanna Be Your Man"

19. "Johnny B. Goode"

20. "Who Can It Be Now?" (with Colin Hay)

21. "Hold the Line" (with Steve Lukather)

22. "Photograph"

23. "Act Naturally"

24. "With a Little Help From My Friends"