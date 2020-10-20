Veteran Reportedly Murdered Outside Dutchess Veterans’ Shelter

A veteran living in the Hudson Valley was reportedly murdered outside the veterans' shelter where he lived.

Anthony Gray, 55, was fatally stabbed Friday night outside Liberty Station, the veterans shelter in Poughkeepsie where he lived, according to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 170 commander Tommy Zurhellen. The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department has not returned our request for comment on the situation.

"Anthony was a good man who was working on overcoming obstacles in his life; he recently started a job and had a new smile on his face. The veteran community in Poughkeepsie will miss him very much," Zurhellen said.

According to Zurhellen, Gray was an Army veteran. Hudson River Housing and Zurhellen started a Facebook VetZero fundraiser for Gray's funeral and burial.

"To many of us in the veteran community, this is personal. We're taking donations to pay for a funeral and military burial for Anthony, to honor his memory in the proper way. If you are able, please give what you can. Thank you," Zurhellen said.

As of this writing, over $6,250 has been raised. Hudson River Housing, which operates Liberty Station, is managing the donations. All money will go towards Gray's funeral and burial expenses. Any leftover funds will go to supporting Liberty Station. CLICK HERE to donate.

Anyone who may have witnessed the fatal stabbing on Clinton Street in the City of Poughkeepsie on Friday night is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, Zurhellen states.