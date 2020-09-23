Very Rare Blue Moon Will Light Up New York on Halloween

You can add a Halloween Blue Moon to the list of strange things happening in 2020. It's something that hasn't fully happened since World War II.

Two full moons will grace the sky in New York in October 2020. The first, which is called a Harvest Moon, will appear on Thursday, Oct. 1. Then a full Hunter's Moon or Blue Moon will arrive on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The Halloween full moon will appear in every time zone for the first time since World War II, according to the Farmer's Almanac. The last full moon to appear on Halloween in every time zone happened in 1944. In 2001, trick-or-treaters in Central and Pacific time zones were graced with a full moon on Halloween.

Not only that, but people in North America, South America, India, Europe and Asia will all experience a Halloween Blue Moon for the first time since 1944, the Daily Mail reports.

The next Halloween full moon won't happen until 2039, according to the Farmer's Almanac, followed by in the years 2058, 2077 and 2096.

Unfortunately, the moon on Halloween won't really look blue. The second full moon in one month is called a blue moon, the Farmer's Almanac reports. According to CNN, sometimes the moon can look blue but that is due to smoke or dust particles.