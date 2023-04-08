PD: Upstate New York Woman Gave Drugs To Kids While Driving In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley woman was allegedly seen on video passing drugs to children.

On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Department announced an Ulster County woman was arrested for allegedly giving drugs to children.

PD: Saugerties, New York Woman Gave Drugs To 3 Children

Police began an investigation last week after receiving an endangering the welfare of a child complaint.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 39-year-old Saugerties woman. She was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

On March 25, she was smoking marijuana while she was behind the wheel with four children in her car, police say.

Ulster County Woman Accused Of Giving Weed To Children

The Ulster County woman then passed the blunt to three children, police say.

"The entire incident was recorded on video. In the video, (she) is seen smoking the marihuana as she is driving, then passing the marihuana to the juveniles to smoke. The juveniles are also seen on the video smoking marihuana," the Saugerties Police Department stated in a press release.

The children were 12 and 13 years old, according to police.

More Charges Pending

The investigation is continuing and police note the woman will likely receive more charges for allegedly smoking marijuana while driving.

She was released on a police appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on April 19, 2023, to answer her charges.

