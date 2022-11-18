Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates

Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State.

Ski Season Starts In New York State

Hochul highlighted the opening of several Olympic Regional Development Authority-operated ski venues including Gore Mountain in North Creek, Belleayre Mount in Highmount, Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington, and Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid.

"I am thrilled to welcome visitors back to the slopes and encourage everyone to join us next year in Lake Placid for one of the largest winter sporting events in New York State history," Hochul said.

The ski venues will open this month following a number of investments, upgrades, renovations and snowmaking infrastructure ahead of the winter season.

Opening Dates For New York Ski Season

The following venues are scheduled to open this month:

Friday, November 18 - Gore Mountain

Friday, November 18 - Belleayre Mountain

Saturday, November 19 - Whiteface Mountain

Wednesday, November 23 - Mt. Van Hoevenberg

Gore, Whiteface, and Belleayre will be open through Sunday, November 20. The venues will close mid-week for Thanksgiving and more preparation. The venue will reopen on Black Friday, Nov. 25 for the rest of the ski season.

"We are excited to open for another great winter season in the Adirondacks and Catskills. Our team has made terrific progress since snowmaking began, and we are ready to welcome our skiers and snowboarders," New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority President and CEO Mike Pratt said.

$552 Million Investment Into New York Winter Sports

New York State has invested $552 million in winter sports facilities over the past six years.

"With the opening of these world-class ski areas, New York is entering into peak season for its $16 billion winter tourism industry," Hochul said. "We have invested more than $550 million in our winter sports facilities, upgrading our infrastructure, preparing them for ski season, and giving them the lift they need ahead of the World University Games.

Last winter, New York welcomed 68.5 million visitors, generating more than $16.1 billion in direct visitor spending, according to Hochul's office.

"Winter is always an amazing time to travel in New York, which has more ski areas than any other state in the nation. ORDA's world-class ski facilities, along with scores of private ski areas across the state, make for an unparalleled ski experience," Empire State Development Vice President and Executive Director of Tourism Ross D. Levi said,

