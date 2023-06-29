Upstate New York Man Ticketed For Illegal Burn That Spread

An illegal burn of a mattress, box spring, construction, demolition debris and plastic quickly spread in Upstate New York.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its latest Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol.

Illegal Burn In Sullivan County, New York

DEC

Recently, ECO Walraven received a call from the Hurleyville Fire Department in the town of Fallsburg reporting an unlawful open burn of solid waste.

"The fire unit dispatched to the location reported that workers on site tending to the fire ran off into nearby woods when the unit arrived to extinguish the flames. Officer Walraven observed the large burn pile consisting of a mattress, box spring, construction and demolition (C&D) debris, and plastic," the DEC stated.

Soon, the fire expanded beyond the waste pile and engulfed a beaver lodge, officials say.

Captured By K9 In Town of Fallsburg, New York

Orange County Sheriff's Office

ECO Walraven then contacted ECO Wood and asked that he bring K9 partner CJ to the location to help find the people responsible for starting the illegal burn

K9 CJ quickly tracked their scent to a nearby home.

"Officers determined the caretaker of the property, who lives at the residence, was responsible for the fire," the DEC said.

The man was ticketed for the unlawful open burn of solid waste, unlawful disposal of solid waste, and unlawfully disturbing a beaver house. The tickets are returnable to the Town of Fallsburg Court in July.

