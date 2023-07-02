Upstate New York Man Leaves Waste Outside Home Of Dead Person

An Upstate New York man confessed to rudely leaving waste outside the home of someone he knew recently died. Waste included a fridge!

Recently DEC officers in Montgomery County closed an ongoing waste disposal case in the town of Charleston.

Intentional Dumping at a Deceased Person's Property - Montgomery County

Schoharie County, New York Man Confesses To Dumping Garbage AT A Dead Person's Property In Montgomery County

DEC ECOs interviewed a man from Schoharie County who confessed to dumping the garbage onto the property knowing the property owner had passed away, according to the DEC.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Officers ticketed the man for illegal disposal of solid waste.

The man was given a chance to clean up all of the waste left at the dead person's home. If he did clean up the waste it would have led to leniency from the court, according to the DEC.

However, he didn't comply, officials say.

After six months of courtroom procedures, the unnamed man accepted a plea deal.

He pleaded guilty to 1 count of illegal disposal of solid waste, a violation, with a total fine of $1,590.

These are New York's Ten Biggest Phobias, What are You Afraid of Most? Most New Yorkers suffer from some kind of phobia...an extreme or irrational fear...and these ten phobias were searched for most often online.

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?

