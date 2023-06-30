Upstate New York Man Disappears At Hudson Valley Hospital

The search continues for a Hudson Valley man who disappeared without a trace. He was last seen at an Upstate New York hospital.

On Thursday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office asked for help in finding a local man who's been missing for weeks.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed officers are searching for a missing person. 36-year-old Matthew Russo, age 36 has been missing since June 18, 2023.

"Please contact the office if you have information helping us to locate Matthew," the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.

Anyone with information on Russo is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 845-794-7100.

Search Continues For Missing Man With Ties To Westchester, Sullivan County

Russo is from Wurtsboro, New York, and has lived in White Plains, New York, according to his Facebook. He works at the Monticello Motor Club.

Police describe Russo as 5'10" 145 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

Upstate New York Man Goes After Visiting Garnet Health Medical Center In Sullivan County, New York

Russo, 36, was last seen on Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, 2023. The 36-year-old was last seen at the Garnet Health Medical Center in Harris, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

"Nationwide alert needed, for multiple reasons! Tourists need to be aware that it has become commonplace for people to just disappear without a trace in Sullivan County, NY," one person commented on the police Facebook post regarding Russo going missing.

He walked up Harris-Bushville Road and onto Lt. Brender Highway, officials say.

