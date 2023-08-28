Upstate New York Man Allegedly Groped Women Hudson Valley School

An Upstate New York man accused of groping women in the Capitol Region is accused of sexually touching students in the Hudson Valley.

On Friday, New York State Police announced a Columbia County man was arrested for allegedly groping students at a Dutchess County school.

Gallatin, New York Man Arrested for Groping Women at Bard College, Police Say

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, New York State Police from near Red Hook New York, arrested 32-year-old Nathan Holmes of Gallatin, New York, for two counts of forcible touching.

Holmes is accused of groping at least two women in public on the campus of Bard College.

Columbia County, New York Man Accused Of Groping Women In Dutchess County

New York State Police didn't provide the ages of the alleged victims. While classes don't start at Bard until after Labor Day first-year students have been on campus since around August 11, according to the college.

Police didn't say if Holmes knew the alleged victims, but confirmed he has no affiliation with the college, students, or staff.

"Investigation of two separate incidents at Bard College in which victims were sexually groped in public determined that the perpetrator was Nathan Holmes. Homes is not a student or a member of staff at the college," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Holmes was arraigned before the town of Red Hook Court and returned to the Albany County Jail where he is being housed for similar offenses. Holmes is next scheduled to appear before the Red Hook Court on September 28.

