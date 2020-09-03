UPDATE: Bronx Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Middletown Cop

A New York man has been charged with the attempted murder of a Hudson Valley police officer.

On Monday, August 31, 29-year-old Desean J. Owens, of the Bronx was arraigned before the City of Middletown Court on charges of attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon.

On Saturday, Owens attempted to kill a City of Middletown police officer by shooting him with a 9mm. pistol on Myrtle Avenue in Middletown, police say. The police officer, later identified as Officer Barone was struck in the arm and then shot back at Owens, wounding him, according to police.

Owens was remanded to the custody of the Orange County Sheriff without bail. The case was adjourned to Sept. 11, in the City of Middletown Court, the Orange County District Attorney's Office states the case will be presented to the grand jury before Sept. 11.

“The attempted murder of a police officer is a crime which strikes at the very heart of public safety and the criminal justice system,” Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said. “Now, more than ever, it is essential that those who illegally use weapons are held accountable and it is equally important that the public has confidence in the integrity of the investigation and the prosecutorial process utilized in these cases.”

Officer Barone was released from the hospital on Wednesday. Members of the Middletown Police Department, Middletown Professional Firefighters and multiple other agencies were on hand to support Barone and wish him a speedy recovery at home.