‘Unspeakable’ Loss: Upstate New York Teen Dies From ‘Complication’

The Hudson Valley is stepping up to help a local family dealing with an "unspeakable" loss."

Liberty High School Student Javon Islam died on Monday from what's been described as a "medical complication" at the age of 17.

Liberty High School Mourning Loss Of Student

"It is with profound sadness that I write this letter to let you know that one of our high school students, Javon Islam, passed away from a medical complication (on) the evening of Monday, May 22. Our sincere condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of Javon," Liberty School District Superintendent Dr. Patrick Sullivan said in a letter to the community. "A student death is a difficult and challenging situation that can generate a high level of anxiety and distress for some students."

The school district is offering counseling and bereavement support services to all of our students and staff.

GoFundMe Set Up For Sullivan County, New York Family

A GoFundMe was created to help Islam's family cover the cost of his funeral services.

"Jovan Islam was a light, he shone bright in the lives of those who loved him. He was sincere, genuine, and loving. His dedication to his friends and family was unwavering and his loss is unspeakable. At the tender age of just 17, he knew what it meant to be true to yourself and the ones you loved," the GoFundMe states "Javon, you’ve touched lives in way you didn’t even know about, and your absence will cause ripples for many years to come. We love you!

As of this writing over $20,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

