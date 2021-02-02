Unofficial Snowfall Totals for the Hudson Valley
The region saw from around a foot of snow to 30 inches.
The snow slammed into the Hudson Valley, dropping two feet of snow in some places. Hudson Valley Weather says the region saw 12 to 30 inches of snow from 5 a.m. Monday to midnight, on top of the few inches that fell Sunday evening into early Monday morning.
Below are unofficial snow totals from the National Weather Service. Note, many of the snow totals were taken Monday evening. Snow continued to fall Tuesday, so these totals are not complete. We will update if more totals are released.
Orange County
- Warwick: 19.2 IN, 6:30 a.m.
- Highland Mills: 18.2 IN, 7:00 p.m, Monday
- Middletown: 18.0 IN, 9:30 p.m., Monday
- Monroe: 18.0 IN, 6:00 a.m.
- Orange Lake: 17.7 IN, 7 a.m.
- Cornwall: 16.0 IN, 9:30 p.m., Monday
- New Windsor: 16.0 IN, 10:00 p.m., Monday
- Monroe: 15.5 IN, 8:45 p.m. Monday
- Newburgh: 14.0 IN, 5:48 p.m., Monday
- Warwick: 13.2 IN, 4:40 p.m., Monday
Putnam County
- Brewster: 15.7 IN, 11 p.m., Monday
- Putnam Valley:15.5 IN, 10 p.m., Monday
- Cold Spring: 14.7 IN, 11 p.m., Monday
- Mahopac:14.5 IN, 12:14 a.m.
Rockland County
- Monsey: 22.2 IN, 7:30 p.m., Monday
- Spring Valley: 22.0 IN, 11:45 p.m., Monday
- Congers: 21.5 IN, 10 p.m., Monday
- Stony Point: 20.6 IN, 7:30 a.m.
Westchester County
- Irvington: 20.3 IN, 9:15 p.m., Monday
- Montrose: 19.0 IN, 8:30 p.m., Monday
- Mount Kisco: 19.0 IN, 8:10 p.m., Monday
- Hastings-on-Hudson: 17.0 IN, 7 p.m., Monday
Dutchess County
- LaGrange: 13.5 IN, 6:55 p.m., Monday
- Pine Plains: 13.0 IN, 6:50 p.m., Monday
- Poughquag: 12.0 IN, 3:45 p.m., Monday
- Poughkeepsie: 10.0 IN, 6 p.m., Monday
- Millbrook: 10.0 IN, 6 p.m., Monday
- Hyde Park: 9.0 IN, 3 p.m., Monday
- Rhinebeck: 8.5 IN, 6:15 p.m., Monday
Ulster County
- Plattekill: 15.0 IN, 5:40 p.m., Monday
- Wallkill: 13.0 IN, 4:50 p.m., Monday
- Esopus: 10.8 IN, 6 p.m., Monday
- New Paltz: 10.0 IN, 3 p.m., Monday
- Highland: 8.0 IN, 3 p.m., Monday
Note: The National Weather Service hasn't provided an update on Dutchess and Ulster counties since 7 p.m. Monday.
