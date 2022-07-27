Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley.

It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.

Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Corinth, Saratoga County, New York

One of the winning tickets was sold at Cumberland Farms in Saratoga County, according to the New York State lottery. That winning ticket was sold at the Cumberland Farms located on Maple Street in Corinth, New York.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were 7-29-60-63-66 with a Mega number of 15.

Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Staten Island, Richmond County, New York

The other million-dollar ticket was sold at the Honeybee Convenience located on Forest Avenue in Staten Island, Richmond County, New York.

Both tickets sold in New York State hit on all five numbers but not the Mega number, according to the New York State Lottery.

One Billion Dollars for Mega Millions in New York State

Because there was no winner on Tuesday, that means the Mega Millions massive jackpot is getting even bigger.

"For the third time in the 20-year history of Mega Millions®, the jackpot has surpassed the magical $1 billion mark," Mega Millions stated in a press release. "Friday’s prize, as currently estimated, is just shy of the $1.050 billion jackpot won in Michigan on January 22, 2021. The Mega Millions record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018; that prize remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket."

Over $1 billion will be up for grabs this coming Friday. The largest prize in the history of the popular lottery game was over $1.5 billion in 2018.

“We look with anticipation on the growing jackpot,” Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium Pat McDonald stated. “Seeing the jackpot build over a period of months and reaching the billion-dollar mark is truly breathtaking. We encourage customers to keep play in balance and enjoy the ride. Someone is going to win.”

