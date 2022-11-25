Twisted Sister to Be Inducted Into Metal Hall of Fame

Congratulations to Twisted Sister, who are set to be inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame in 2023.

The legends will be inducted into the Hall during the 6th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Charity Gala, which will take place Jan. 26 at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif. Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda, Mark Mendoza, and late drummer A.J. Pero will all be inducted for their contributions to the metal genre.

Fans can attend the Metal Hall of Fame ceremony. Tickets are available online for $35, or $45 at the door, and guests will also have the option to do a Meet & Greet with Snider after the induction. Numbered bottles of Rocavaka Vodka will be available to be purchased and signed by Snider as well. Proceeds from the charity gala will go toward the D.A.D. (Drums and Disabilities) organization, which provides music programs for special needs children and disabled veterans.

"Twisted Sister is honored to be recognized by the Metal Hall of Fame and have our names alongside many of our peers," French said in a press release.

More 2023 inductees and performances will be announced over the next few weeks. The Metal Hall of Fame's previous inductees include Anthrax, Ronnie James Dio, Lemmy Kilmister, Judas Priest, Scorpions, Doro Pesch, Stryper, Marty Friedman and many more. You can see the full list of inductees on the Hall's website.