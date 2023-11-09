It's the most wonderful time of the year, and we want you to experience the magic of the holidays with a VIP trip to see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra in Philadelphia.

Here's What You Could Win

Two VIP tickets to see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, December 17

at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, December 17 Roundtrip airfare for two to Philadelphia

Three-night hotel stay in downtown Philly where you'll be able to experience the sights and sounds of the Christmas Market at City Center

at City Center Transportation from the airport to your hotel

$500 spending money

Here's How You Can Get In To Win

Listen for the codes you'll need to enter below. We'll share codes at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., and 3 p.m. every day beginning Monday, November 13 through Friday, December 1.

You can also enter by following the prompts below to get social with us-- the more you like, share, and follow, the more entries you can earn.

*This is a collective contest open to residents of the contiguous 48 United States who are at least 18 years of age. One (1) winner will be selected from eligible entries received on Monday, December 4. Prize is provided by Night Castle Entertainment.*

