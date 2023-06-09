Tragic Death Of Hudson Valley, New York Child Makes International News

The tragic and controversial death of a 10-year-old Hudson Valley child is making international news.

The Westchester County medical examiner provided an update on the death of a 10-year-old from Westchester County

Parents Say Son Was Bullied In Westchester County School

Gianlukas Illesca, 10, of Peekskill passed away on May 25. His father says his son, who was called Lukas, committed suicide due to months of bullying at school.

"Bullying is responsible for the death of a 10-year-old child! Lukas was robbed of his future. He will never get to graduate with his friends, make memories alongside his family, and have a life full of choices and adventure! His family and friends are heartbroken and beyond devastated," a GoFundMe states.

His father said officials at Hillcrest Elementary School in Peekskill, New York completely ignored bullying from his classmates.

"Please let us show a unified front to protect our children from senseless neglect from school administration, and harsh bullying. Our children deserve to feel safe and heard at school!!," the GoFundMe states. "How many more children need to suffer for there to be change?."

Peekskill School District Responds

The Peekskill school district responded to the allegations. Below is a statement from Superintendent of Schools David Mauricio.

No words can express the sadness we all feel at the loss of a young life. Our hearts and our prayers remain with his family/friends. The district is aware of numerous social media threads, alleging that this student took his own life. I believe it is important for me to also respond to allegations of inappropriate behaviors in our schools. As a district, we work closely with our students and families to address inappropriate behaviors. We are carefully reviewing school records, communications, and any other interactions to ensure allegations of misconduct are responded to properly and in a timely manner.

The GoFundMe was started to help his family pay for funeral costs and leave the Hudson Valley, according to the GoFundMe.

As of this writing, nearly $20,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

Cause Of Death Revealed In Peekskill, New York Child

The Westchester County medical examiner just announced Illesca died from asphyxia by hanging. Ruling the 10-year-old's death was accidental.

However, officials say the investigation is ongoing and the cause of death ruling could change.

Peekskill Police Still Investigating

The City of Peekskill Police Department confirmed the investigation into the boy's death is ongoing.

"This tragic event is still actively being investigated, and no definitive conclusions have been made," the police department said in a press release. "Please continue to support the Illescas family during this difficult time."

News of the boy's death has made national and international headlines. CBS, Fox, the UK's Daily Mail, the New York Post and the US Sun have covered the child's tragic death.

