Town of Lloyd Man Killed in Head-On Crash With Poughkeepsie Woman

Police continue to investigate a fatal head-on crash in Ulster County.

On Monday, just before 9 p.m., New York State Police from Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 299 in the town of Lloyd. Police responded after a 1997 Toyota Corolla was involved in a collision with a 2021 Volvo around 8:54 p.m. on Monday.

The 1997 Toyota Corolla was operated by 59-year-old Alfredo Gomes from the Town of Lloyd in Ulster County while the 2021 Volvo was driven by 35-year-old Ashely Guerrero from the City of Poughkeepsie, police say.

New York State Police Investigate Fatal Accident on State Route 299 in the town of Lloyd

According to New York State Police from the Highland barracks, Gomes was traveling westbound on State Route 299 when his Corolla collided with the eastbound Volvo.

The Volvo was approaching the intersection at Park Lane when the Corolla crossed over the double yellow line and traveled through the center turning lane and struck the Volvo head-on causing Guerrero's Volvo to roll over.

Town of Lloyd, New York Man Killed in Head-On Crash

Gomes, 59, from the Town of Lloyd was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased from his injuries, police say.

It's still unclear what caused Gomes to cross over the double yellow line, travel through the center turning lane and hit the Volvo head-on.

"This is an ongoing investigation," New York State Police stated in a press release

Poughkeepsie, New York Woman Injured

Guerrero, of Poughkeepsie, was transported to Vassar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to New York State Police.

