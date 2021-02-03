Top 10 Most Dangerous Places in New York

Is anywhere in the Hudson Valley considered one of the 10 most dangerous places in New York?

RoadSnacks recently released "The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York For 2021." The website says they use, “data to create bite-sized snacks of shareable information about places and cities across the country.” The website is quick to add their “goal is to show you the real side of places that not everyone wants to hear.”

Monticello, Newburgh and Poughkeepsie made the list. RoadSnacks used data from the FBI Union Crime Report and Census to compile their ranking.

The website also just recently its "10 Most Dangerous Cities In New York For 2021" list. RoadSnacks used the FBI's recently released 2019 crime data to craft the list.

Using the FBI's crimes stats the website ranked every city in New York with a population of over 5,000 based off violent crime and property crime per capita.

Below are the 10 most dangerous places in New York, according to Roadsnacks:

Binghamton Niagara Falls Buffalo Rochester Watertown Syracuse Utica Albany Johnson City Village Jamestown

Hudson Valley residents can be proud no city made the top 10. However, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Monticello, Kingston, Port Jervis and Poughkeepsie all were ranked in the top 40 most dangerous cities.

Two Hudson Valley hometowns are among the "safest" in America.

