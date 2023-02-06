‘Dangerous’ New York State Highway May Cost More To Travel
It may begin to cost more to drive across New York State.
Recently the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the first step of the public toll adjustment process on the New York State Thruway.
New York State Thruway Proposed Toll Hike
Before any decision is made, officials will hold public hearings and consider the public's comments before making a final decision at some point in 2023.
"The Thruway is a user-fee supported roadway and receives no federal, state, or local tax dollars," New York State Thruway Authority Board states. "The Thruway Authority, supported by analysis from its independent traffic engineering consultants, has determined that there are additional revenues required for the Authority to fulfill its system-wide operating, debt service, and capital needs through the upcoming forecast period."
Officials note the tolls on I-87 will remain among the lowest in the nation.
Tolls won't increase in 2023. If approved, a 2024 toll hike would mark the first time in 14 years that tolls on I-87 increased.
Currently, New York State drivers pay $0.045 per mile to drive on the New York State Thruway. The proposed hike would increase to $0.047 in 2024 and $0.049 by 2027.
"Two system-wide toll rate adjustments - On Jan. 1, 2024, and Jan. 1, 2027, base NY E-ZPass rates increase by five percent from prior levels (currently 4.5 cents per mile will increase to 4.9 cents per mile in 2027),' New York State Thruway Authority Board states.
Cost To Travel From Woodbury To Newburgh, Hudson To Canann, Albany to Schenectady, Vernon To Syracuse, Geneva to Rochester
For example, by 2027 it will cost 13 cents more to drive from Woodbury to Newburgh. The price will increase by 8 cents from Hudson to Canaan; 2 cents between Albany to Schenectady; 10 cents from Vernon to Syraucs; and 11 cents between Geneva to Rochester.
Toll rates for Non-NY E-ZPass are currently 5.1 cents per mile and toll by mail rates are 5.8 cents per mile. Both will increase to 8.6 cents per mile by 2027, officials note.
Proposed Toll Increase For Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
By 2027 the proposal calls for a toll increase of $2 to drive across the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge for Standard New York State E-ZPass holders.
The bridge that connects Westchester and Rockland counties will cost nearly $7 more for out-of-state E-ZPass drivers and over $6 more if you pay tolls by mail.