Episode 8 of ‘Tiger King’ Premieres on Sunday on Netflix

Well look at that: Jeff Lowe was being honest.

Lowe, one of the stars of the true crime documentary series Tiger King, was the one who first let it slip that Netflix was producing an eighth episode of the show, and that it was coming in the very near future. Sure enough, Netflix just revealed the details about the show, and the fact that it is indeed premiering on the streaming service later this week.

The show is called The Tiger King and I and it’s alternately described as a “bonus episode” and an “after show” for the series. Whatever you want to call it, it’s hosted by Community and The Soup’s Joel McHale, who had his own short-lived series on Netflix back in 2018. In the very strange teaser, which features McHale stripped to the waste with the word “NETFLIX” written on his stomach in black marker, he promises interviews with many of the non-jailed members of Tiger King’s cast, including the aforementioned Jeff Lowe, as well as John Finlay, Saff, John Reinke, and more. Supposedly McHale will discuss what’s happened to their lives since the show was released, and became one of the most-watched shows in the history of Netflix.

Here’s the teaser that Netflix just posted online.

Interestingly, none of the show’s key subjects — private zoo owners Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and ‘Doc’ Antle — are listed among the guests on this bonus episode. Obviously there are certain, let’s say, legal challenges that would prevent at least one of them from participating. It will be interesting if the others are involved — and if we find out why they’re not if they don’t appear. One imagines the show’s often unflattering depictions of most of its subjects may not have sat well with a few of them. But that’s not going to stop us from watching this Sunday.