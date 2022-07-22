Wow! A lottery ticket sold in the Hudson Valley is worth nearly $20 million. Go check your tickets!

Empire State residents are hoping to get lucky this weekend. The prize for Friday's Mega Millions will be at least $660 million.

'Excitement Grows' In New York As Friday Could Be Record Setter

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Rises Past $600 Million Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

The $660 million estimated jackpot will mark the fifth largest prize in the game's 20-year history of Mega Millions!

Meanwhile, Saturday's Powerball jackpot is currently $119 million.

As New Yorkers await this weekend's drawings, one multi-million dollar lottery ticket was already sold in the Hudson Valley.

Ticket Worth Nearly $20 Million Sold in Westchester County, New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

A jackpot-winning ticket for the July 20th drawing of the New York LOTTO was sold in Westchester County, according to New York State lottery officials.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 7-17-23–29-48-57 with a bonus number 21.

The winning ticket hit on all of the numbers, including the bonus number, according to lottery officials.

Ticket Worth Nearly $20 Million Sold in Yonkers, New York

Google Google loading...

The jackpot-winning ticket for Wendedays' New York LOTTO drawing was sold at the Yonkers Mini Mart & Deli located at 750 Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers, New York.

The ticket is worth $18.9 million before taxes, according to the New York State Lottery.

It's unclear who purchased the winning ticket. The winner has one year to claim the $18.9 million prize.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

Claim Your Share Of Lost Money In New York State