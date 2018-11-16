This Week’s Rock News: Joe Perry Collapses Backstage at MSG

Did you get a chance to hear the rock news this week on The Boris and Robyn Show? We were out on the road for most of the week, but that didn't stop us from reporting about the world of rock.

The week got off to a bad start when we learned that Aerosmith's Joe Perry collapsed backstage after making a guest appearance at Billy Joel's Madison Square Garden Concert. Perry was rushed to an unspecified hospital where he was reported to be alert and responsive. He later tweeted an update saying he was "doing well" and he tanked his fans for their love and support.

It wasn't all bad news, though. Ringo Starr announced a world tour in celebration of his All Star Band's 30th anniversary. Yup. 30 years. Carlos Santana also announced a tour to mark two milestones. The 20th anniversary of his Supernatural album, and 50 years since his Woodstock performance. No date for either of those shows for our area yet, but we'll keep you updated.

And congratulations to Queen for their highest chart placing in 38 years with their Bohemian Rhapsody Soundtrack Album. It's at number 3 on the charts.