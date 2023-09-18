This Weekend Is The Veterans Sportsman Association Whiskey Bourbon & BBQ; Win Tickets

This weekend is the annual Veterans Sportsmans Association Whiskey, Bourbon, and BBQ event at the American Legion Post 1302 in Poughkeepsie! The event takes place on Saturday, September 23rd with live musical performances throughout the day, fun activities you can participate in, and lots of local vendors to browse through. There will also be free whiskey tastings and freshly cooked BBQ to eat! All ticket sales from this event will go directly to supporting local veterans in the community.

