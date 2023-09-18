Almost 400K Lawnmowers & Pressure Washers Have Been Recalled

With the weather beginning to cool off here in New York, many will look to catch up on some yard work as we enter the fall months. However, before you reach for your mower, you may want to read this.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, nearly four hundred thousand lawnmowers have been recalled due to an injury hazard.

Also, a number of pressure washer engines have been recalled as well, says the CPSC.

Recall in New York State and Nationwide Over Mowers and Pressure Washers

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says that around about 391,800 American Honda Motors lawnmowers and pressure wash engines have been recalled due to risk of injury. The CPSC says that the issue involves the camshafts in the engines, which they say were improperly manufactured, "causing the starter rope to suddenly retract when pulling to start."

According to an article in The Hill, Honda HRN216 and HRX217K6 lawnmowers and the GCV170/200 G5B pressure washer engines are involved in the recall.

The Hill also states, through information from the CPSC's recall notice, that the lawnmowers were sold nationwide from May 2022 to June 2023 at Honda Power Equipment dealers, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Lowes, Northern Tool and various farm, agricultural and rental stores.

The pressure washer engines in question were sold from June 2022 to August 2023 at Lowes, Home Depot and other retail stores, according to the report.

Injury Reports and What To Do

The CPSC says that there have been 2,197 reports related to the camshaft failures that have lead to seven injuries so far.

If you happen to own or have used one of the recalled models, the CSPC asks you to stop using them immediately and to contact your closest Honda Power Equipment dealer for a free inspection and repair.

