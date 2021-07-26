6 Things That Make Rhinebeck, New York, The Place To Be

We ❤ Rhinebeck!

Every week on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show, we participate in a ceremonial spinning of the "Wheel o' Towns". It is the best way for all of us to celebrate and shine the light on some of the great hometowns across the Hudson Valley and greater Danbury areas.

Jess gave the wheel a spin today, and it landed on the Dutchess County town of Rhinebeck, so let the celebrating begin! When we say Rhinebeck, what's the first thing you think of? Is there a place we need to checkout or a restaurant we need to eat at if we ever find ourselves in Rhinebeck?

We had no idea that Rhinebeck had so many things to offer, from food, hiking, candy, to famous people calling Rhinebeck home, so we decided to break it down into the six things that make Rhinebeck the place to be!

Great Food Choices

When you're looking for a restaurant to enjoy a great dinner Rhinebeck, has something for every taste bud. April texted us that, "When I think Rhinebeck I think Terrapin restaurant. Favorite place to eat hands down!" Laura texted, "Cinnamon Indian Cuisine has really good food on East Market Street." Michael texted, "When in Rhinebeck you have to head over to Village Pizza and see Al and the rest of the Mazzella family. Great food and even better hospitality."

Old School Candy Stores

Rhinebeck has two popular places to satisfy everyone's sweet tooth. Krause's Chocolates of Rhinebeck is located on Montgomery Street and offers some of the best chocolate anywhere. One of our favorite places for coffee and some of our favorite "throwback candies" is Samuel's Sweet Shop located on East Market Street, Rhinebeck.

A Presidential Daughter Got Married Here

Lindsay texted us that back in 2010 President Bill Clinton's daughter Chelsea Clinton had a wedding for the ages. According to Wikipedia, the wedding took place on July 31, 2010, as Chelsea married Marc Mezvinsky at the Astor Courts estate in Rhinebeck.

Best Fair in the World

Rhinebeck is home to the Dutchess County Fairgrounds, home every year to the Dutchess County Fair. Every year the fairgrounds come to life with fair foods, games, rides and of course entertainment. Most of us have at least one memory of a great country show we've seen at the fair...Montgomery Gentry for me!! This year the 175th Dutchess County Fair starts Tuesday, August 24 and runs through August 29.

Bagels

We may be a bit bias but we think that the folks over at Rhinebeck Bagel have some of the best bagels anywhere. The breakfast bagel sandwiches are legendary! They are located at 31 West Market St, Rhinebeck.

Celebrities Call Rhinebeck Home

