The Top 13 ‘Safest Cities’ in The Hudson Valley

A new report named the top 20 "safest cities" in New York. 13 from the Hudson Valley made the top 20, including the top spot.

SafeWise recently released its safest small towns in America for 2020 and New York came in third place for states with the most safe small towns.

SafeWise also released its list of the "20 Safest Cities in New York for 2020." To craft its list, SafeWise looked into the population as well as the violent crime and property crime rates, per 1,000 people.

#1 Lewisboro (Westchester County)

Population: 12,823

2020 Violent Crime Rate: 0.0

2020 Property Crime Rate: 0.0

#2 Sleepy Hollow (Westchester County)

Population: 10,267

2020 Violent Crime Rate: 0.0

2020 Property Crime Rate: 0.1

#4 Highlands (Orange County)

Population: 8,328

2020 Violent Crime Rate: 0.1

2020 Property Crime Rate: 0.5

#5 Briarcliff Manor (Westchester County)

Population: 8,044

2020 Violent Crime Rate: 0.0

2020 Property Crime Rate: 2.0

#8 Plattekill (Ulster County)

Population: 10,235

2020 Violent Crime Rate: 0.1

2020 Property Crime Rate: 3.0

#9 New Castle (Westchester County)

Population: 18,197

2020 Violent Crime Rate: 0.1

2020 Property Crime Rate: 2.9

#10 Bedford (Westchester County)

Population:18,034

2020 Violent Crime Rate: 0.2

2020 Property Crime Rate:2.3

#12 Harrison (Westchester County)

Population: 28,741

2020 Violent Crime Rate: 0.0

2020 Property Crime Rate: 3.5

#13 Chester (Orange County)

Population: 8,053

2020 Violent Crime Rate: 0.4

2020 Property Crime Rate: 2.2

#14 Irvington (Westchester County)

Population: 6,631

2020 Violent Crime Rate: 0.3

2020 Property Crime Rate: 2.6

#16 Tuckahoe (Westchester County)

Population: 6,677

2020 Violent Crime Rate: 0.4

2020 Property Crime Rate: 2.2

#17 Kent (Putnam County)

Population: 13,326

2020 Violent Crime Rate: 0.1

2020 Property Crime Rate: 3.8

#19 Stony Point (Rockland County)

Population: 15,667

2020 Violent Crime Rate: 0.3

2020 Property Crime Rate: 3.3

To identify the “safest” cities of 2020, SafeWise looked into the 2018 FBI crime report statistics which was the most recent date available and population data.

Lewisboro was named the safest city in New York for the third straight year.