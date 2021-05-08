The 29 Most Interesting Hikes In and Around the Hudson Valley

Summer is just around the corner, and pretty soon we are all going to look for a reason to get out of the house. So, why not plan a small excursion and see what this region can offer? From fire towers to waterfalls, the Hudson Valley contains a vast selection of public trails. Perfect for a day trip with the family, an adventure with your friends, or maybe just to take the dog for a walk.

These trails range in difficulty from Easy to Difficult. The easiest ones are more towards the top of the list, numbers 1-9, and the harder ones are more towards the bottom of the list, numbers 16-29. All trails are in or around the Hudson Valley Region and confined to the following counties: Greene, Columbia, Ulster, Sullivan, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester.