Taylor Hawkins Remembered During the Grammy Awards

Taylor Hawkins was honored during the 64th annual Grammy Awards, with host Trevor Noah acknowledging the recently departed Foo Fighter.

The comedian noted that the band was originally scheduled to perform during the awards show, “but they, of course, are not here due to the tragic passing of their legendary drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Our thoughts go out to Taylor’s family, his friends, the Foo Fighter family and all their fans around the globe.”

A video montage then followed, showing footage of Hawkins from throughout his career, soundtracked by the band’s hit song “My Hero.”

The tribute to Hawkins segued into the traditional in memoriam segment, in which the Recording Academy honors musicians and music industry personnel who have died in the past year. Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, the Monkees' Michael Nesmith and singer Meat Loaf were among those recognized during the segment, which was backed by a medley of tunes by Stephen Sondheim, the Broadway icon who died last November.

Still, it was Hawkins whose presence was felt throughout the evening. Pop star Billie Eilish wore a t-shirt featuring the drummer during her performance of “Happier Than Ever.” Prior to the broadcast, Foo Fighters earned three Grammys: Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance. No one from the band was on hand to accept, but Jimmy Jam – who was presenting the categories – accepted on their behalf, while offering thoughts and prayers.

Hawkins died March 25, prior to the Foo Fighters scheduled performance at Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogota, Columbia. An initial toxicology report suggested that a fatal overdose may be the cause of death. In the wake of Hawkins' passing, the band has canceled all of their 2022 touring plans.