Suspicious Fire at Ukraine Camp in Hudson Valley, New York

An arson investigation is underway after a Ukrainian youth camp in the Hudson Valley went up in smoke.

On Friday around 1:50 p.m., members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and multiple fire departments responded to 8853 Route 209 in the Town of Wawarsing for a fully developed structure fire.

Video from the scene is below:

The blaze was at the Ukrainian American Youth Association Camp, the Ulster County Government confirmed.

"At approximately 2 P.M. Ulster County Emergency Services, Ellenville Fire Department, and other emergency personnel from Sullivan and Ulster County, responded to a call of a structure fire at the Ukrainian American Youth Association Camp in Kerhonkson," the Ulster Count Government Facebook page stated about the fire.

The Ukrainian American Youth Association Camp helps train future leaders of the Ukrainian community.

The camp opened up in 1955.

"(It) is a place where members of the Ukrainian American Youth Association congregate and interact in a Ukrainian environment," Oselia CYM Ellenville writes in the About section on Facebook.

Fire Departments from Ellenville, Bloomingburg, Walker Valley, Wurtsboro, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Summville arrived and assisted with extinguishing the flames, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

The fire was under control before 5 p.m. on Friday.

There are no known injuries, or fatalities, officials say.

"Presently, our Ulster County Fire Investigation Unit is on scene and will release additional information when available," the Ulster Count Government Facebook page added.

The cause of the fire is unclear as of this writing.

However, officials confirm they are investigating the possibility of arson.

"The Ulster County Sheriff's Office and the Ulster County Arson Task Force are currently investigating the cause of the fire," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office states.